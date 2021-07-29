Unknown if classes can begin on time after Iowa school fire

ATLANTIC, Iowa (AP) — School officials in southwestern Iowa have said they don’t know if classes will be able to begin as planned on Aug. 23 following a fire that damaged Atlantic Middle School.
The school’s roof caught fire Tuesday afternoon, television station WOI reported. While the full extent of damage is not yet known, officials said the building suffered extensive water damage.
“There’s a lot more steps to the process," Atlantic Community School District Superintendent Steve Barber said. “Right now, we’re unsure of the status of the building.”
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, officials said.
Atlantic is about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southwest of Des Moines.
“When I got there, it was on the north side of the building and the fire was directly in the middle of the building on the roof,” Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said.
Pictures posted to the school’s Facebook page show the smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters responded to the scene.
“Thank you to all the firemen and emergency responders for their help this afternoon, you are greatly appreciated!” the school posted.
