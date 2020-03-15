UPDATE: Sioux City, Heelan, other K-12 schools to close after Iowa governor recommends it due to coronavirus

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa K-12 schools close for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

The state Legislature also agreed Sunday to suspend its 2020 session for at least a month.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Soon after the governor's announcement, the Sioux City and Bishop Heelan districts cancelled classes for a month, beginning Monday.

Other districts who announced closures soon after Reynolds' announcement included: Alta-Aurelia, Central Lyon, Harris-Lake Park, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU, MOC-Floyd Valley, OABCIG, Okoboji, Sheldon, South O'Brien, River Valley, Storm Lake, Unity Christian, Western Christian, Westwood.

On Friday, Sioux City officials had said they would continue classes, noting that there has not been a presumptive case of coronavirus in Woodbury County, but would start restricting public access to school buildings.