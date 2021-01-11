UPDATED: Anti-mask protest marks opening day of 2021 Iowa legislative session

DES MOINES — State lawmakers returned to the Iowa Capitol on Monday, with the state still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, to perform their work for this year’s legislative session.

They were joined inside the Capitol by hundreds of anti-mask protesters.

Hundreds of people — few, if any of them wearing face coverings — packed into the Iowa Capitol rotunda on Monday and stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they protested mask-wearing and other public health measures designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the protesters then went to the Senate and House chamber galleries to observe the short opening day’s proceedings.

Iowa’s current public health order requires people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes. But those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where state lawmakers are able to create their own rules of operation.

Republicans, who with their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate determine rules for the chambers, decided against requiring face masks for visitors to the Capitol.