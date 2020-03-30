UPDATED: Groups sue Iowa governor over abortion ruling; judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio

“We are in a critical moment for our state when we must come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, not politicize health care services that are constitutionally protected,” Erin Davison-Rippey, the executive director of Iowa’s chapter of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement. “Iowans are doing all they can to protect their families and communities during this pandemic and Planned Parenthood is focused on providing our patients with crucial services they need.”

A spokesman for Reynolds said the governor suspended all elective medical procedures as part of her effort to protect Iowans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the governor has said over and over, Iowans are in this together,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement. “We will be working in consultation with the (state) attorney general’s office to defend the actions she’s taken.”

Elsewhere in the country

A federal judge Monday temporarily blocked Texas' efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, handing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers a victory as clinics across the U.S. filed a wave of lawsuits to stop states from trying to shutter them during the outbreak.