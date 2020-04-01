UPDATED: Iowa Gov. Reynolds questions coronavirus fatality projection

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A medical institute’s projection that more than 1,300 Iowans will die as a result of the novel coronavirus is based on incomplete information, Gov. Kim Reynolds and a state public health official noted Wednesday.
But Reynolds did not say whether she expects the impact in Iowa will be less than that projection.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research center at the University of Washington’s medical school, projects 1,367 Iowans will die as a result of the coronavirus.
But the projection does not account for myriad measures Reynolds and her administration have put in place, including suggesting that schools close for at least a month — all Iowa schools have closed — and that many non-essential businesses close or, in the case of restaurants and bars, remain open only for drive-through or carryout service.
The projection can be viewed online at covid19.healthdata.org.
Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus that those measures would impact the projection, but she declined to say whether her administration expects fewer deaths in Iowa than the model predicts.
“What I can say that we’re doing is we’re doing everything we can to hopefully keep the numbers as low as we can to protect the health and well-being of Iowans, especially those that are vulnerable to COVID-19,” Reynolds said during the briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That will have some bearing on the numbers. But, again, these are projections. It’s based on assumptions. And every day we’re learning new things and we’re gathering more information.”
Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa were confirmed Wednesday by the state, bringing the state’s total to nine virus-related deaths. Both were 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.
But state public health officials expect those numbers to continue to climb daily until mid- to late April, when they expect the virus’ spread and impact in Iowa to peak.
“Like with any other model out there, there are assumptions that are made,” said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state public health department. “Our goal in all of this is to prevent illness and death in our state. So we’re making the recommendations to Gov. Reynolds that we feel like need to be made, and that includes some of the things that she has done (already), because we want to protect our most vulnerable Iowans. So we’ll continue to make the recommendations that we feel are necessary to do that.”
The state reported 52 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday; Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.
A total of 63 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms.
Reynolds also said Wednesday that she expects to issue an additional state public health emergency declaration Thursday. She said that in response to a question about the extension of federal guidelines on social distancing to April 30 and the impact that could have on Iowa’s school closures.
Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:
• 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week
• more than 2,200 patient gowns
• more than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.
Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Tuesday with 94 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 81 and Johnson County with 76. A total of 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.
A total of 287 women and 262 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 195 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61-to-80 range with 167 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 147 positive results, another 33 over the age of 80 and seven below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.
According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 52 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa include:
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
