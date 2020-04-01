UPDATED: Iowa Gov. Reynolds questions coronavirus fatality projection

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A medical institute’s projection that more than 1,300 Iowans will die as a result of the novel coronavirus is based on incomplete information, Gov. Kim Reynolds and a state public health official noted Wednesday.

But Reynolds did not say whether she expects the impact in Iowa will be less than that projection.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research center at the University of Washington’s medical school, projects 1,367 Iowans will die as a result of the coronavirus.

But the projection does not account for myriad measures Reynolds and her administration have put in place, including suggesting that schools close for at least a month — all Iowa schools have closed — and that many non-essential businesses close or, in the case of restaurants and bars, remain open only for drive-through or carryout service.

The projection can be viewed online at covid19.healthdata.org.

Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus that those measures would impact the projection, but she declined to say whether her administration expects fewer deaths in Iowa than the model predicts.