UPDATED: Iowa’s Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19, misses Senate vote for first time in 27 years

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to vote today in the Senate, but the health of others is more important than any record. My voting streak reflects how seriously I take my commitment to represent Iowans,” Grassley said.

Grassley’s absence was noticed Tuesday in a key vote. Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board was blocked in the Senate, a defeat for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and a blow to President Donald Trump’s drive to reshape the U.S. central bank before he leaves office.

After COVID-19 exposures forced Grassley and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., into quarantine, the GOP was left short of the votes needed to overcome Democratic opposition. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine joined 47 Democrats and two independents in voting against advancing Shelton’s nomination.

Shelton, 66, a former informal adviser to Trump, was known for advocating a return to the gold standard and opposing federal deposit insurance.

Grassley was first elected to the Senate in 1980. Staff members noted he can participate in nearly all Senate business remotely, aside from voting, under the chamber’s rules.