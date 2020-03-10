UPDATED: Regent universities move ‘quickly’ to online classes amid coronavirus concerns

As cases of the novel coronavirus continued to spread Tuesday in Iowa, the Board of Regents ordered its three public universities to “move as quickly as possible” toward delivering instruction to students online.

The directive from Regents President Mike Richards did not provide details about what that means for the tens of thousands of students, faculty and staff in the university system — including whether they’ll be told to leave campus including vacating the residence halls before the spring semester ends with finals week and commencement ceremonies in May.

More details about how each campus will handle the rest of this semester will be provided no later than 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Richards’ statement.

“It is important for students, faculty, and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break,” he said in the statement.

The number of presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa has grown to 13, state health officials announced late Tuesday.