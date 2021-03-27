Urbandale man converts basement into video store

“He’s always been like, ‘I always wanted to work in a video store’ and as you see video stores closing and really no future for those to re-open, this was another way for him to kind of live that out vicariously,” Erin said.

Erin wasn’t sure what to expect when she grabbed her phone and started giving a tour of the replica store, which takes up about a third of the couple’s 1,669-square-foot basement.

“During quarantine, my husband built a video rental store in our basement,” Erin said as she gave the tour.

She then uploaded it to TikTok and watched it go viral, with more than 500,000 likes and 55,000 shares. Erin, who used the name @thevideobunker, was overwhelmed by the attention it got.

“I think for a lot of people, it’s nostalgia and connecting to nostalgia,” Erin said. “We got a lot of comments like, ‘Does it smell like a Blockbuster?’ People equate that with different times, happier times. And it does for us, too.”

The video has even caught the attention of Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres, whose producers have reached out to the Hogans about possibly including them on their show. The New York Post did a story on the videos, too.