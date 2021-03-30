US arrests Bosnian fugitive wanted for 1994 military killing

The killing took place during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War in which the country’s three main ethnic factions — Muslim Bosniaks, Catholic Croats and Orthodox Christian Serbs — fought for control after the break-up of Yugoslavia. Over 100,000 people were killed during the war, most of them Bosniaks, and upward of 2 million, or over half of Bosnia’s population, were forced to flee their homes.

Pajazetovic was released from custody in 1996 while awaiting trial, and fled to the United States. He was later tried in absentia, convicted in 1999 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. At trial, a lawyer representing Pajazetovic argued that his actions were in self-defense after one of Okic's shots hit him in the leg and wounded him.

The Supreme Court of Bosnia upheld the conviction in 2000 but reduced his sentence to 11 years.

Thousands of Bosnian refugees who fled during the war resettled in Iowa in the 1990s. Today, around 20,000 Bosnian-Americans live in the state, according to the Bosniak American Association of Iowa.

Bosnia-Herzegovina first requested Pajazetovic’s extradition in 2016 under its diplomatic treaty with the U.S., and submitted supplemental information in 2018, court records show.