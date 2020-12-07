US House may decide winner in Iowa’s 2nd District: What’s next and how we got here

"After all, if the 72 members of the recount boards could not do that in the time they had for the recount (18 calendar days, including the Thanksgiving holiday), then the five members of a judicial panel could not do it in less than a week," Gary D. McKenrick, of Low Moor, co-chair of the Hart for Congress Campaign Committee wrote in a Quad-City Times guest column.

How often has this been done?

According to the U.S. House Committee on Administration, it is not unheard of but uncommon for Congress to intervene in a U.S. House election.

"We get contested elections filed every election cycle, but less common for the committee to take up a petition," committee Communications Director Peter Whippy said.

There were 107 contested election cases considered in the U.S. House since 1933, according to the Congressional Research Service. The last was in 1985, when the Democratic-controlled House voted to seat Democratic incumbent Frank McCloskey after its recount determined he had won Indiana’s 8th Congressional District by four votes. The move nullified the state's certification of his Republican challenger as the winner.

The vast majority of these cases were resolved in favor of the member-elect whose election was challenged, per the CRS.