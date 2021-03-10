US House panel votes to move forward to consider merits in contested Iowa race

However, the 1969 federal law under which Hart is challenging the election outcome does not require exhausting all state legal challenges, and any ruling by a Iowa court would not be binding on the House.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members.

"Rita Hart has raised specific, credible allegations that enough validly cast ballots were wrongly excluded in the certified totals to reverse the election's outcome," Lofgren said.

"Today, none of us can state with confidence who actually won this election," she said. "Answering that question is solemn responsibility of this committee, and it is our obligation under federal law and under the Constitution. Our answer must be grounded in hard evidence, not bald assumptions. ... To find the facts, to search for truth and act accordingly without partisan bias of any sort. We can't do that if we don't allow for the evidence to be submitted."

Ranking member Rodney Davis, R-Ill., criticized Hart for "sidestepping" impartial Iowa courts and instead turn to a partisan process to overturn the will of Iowa voters, "because they knew they could not win any other way."