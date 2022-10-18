 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital

The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman has been released from a Cedar Rapids hospital were she was being treated for a kidney infection this week

Iowa Congresswoman Hospitalized

FILE - Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 15, 2021. The office of Hinson said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, that the Iowa congresswoman has been hospitalized with a kidney infection.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said.

Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her office.

“I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon,” Hinson said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A debate scheduled for Tuesday night between Hinson, a Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson’s medical emergency.

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the debate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

