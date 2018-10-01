The announcement of a new North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico was a “boost to morale” for Scott County, Iowa, farmer Robb Ewoldt, who has been struggling to make a profit as new tariffs have lowered the price of U.S. soybeans.
President Donald Trump is boasting the new $1.2 trillion trade deal as a major win in trade negotiations. The pact, being referred to as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, would replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
“Trade is very concerning to anybody in agriculture right now. We were concerned when the administration wanted to do away with NAFTA,” Ewoldt said Monday. “But I’m very relieved that we have agreements that are being settled right now with Mexico and with Canada. I think it’s a step in the right direction. It might give us a little bit more hope for trade talks with China then. If we can get this done, let’s get China done.”
The agreement, which would need to be ratified by all three countries, protects Canada against tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported into the U.S. It also gives American farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market, and includes stronger intellectual property protections.
Several local lawmakers and state leaders commended the negotiators of the trade deal, saying it would provide needed certainty in the agriculture and manufacturing industries.
“NAFTA has been good for agriculture, but a modernized agreement could provide better gains for Iowa farmers,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “Strengthening trade with Canada and Mexico provides more certainty to our Iowa farmers and the agribusiness sector.”
Last year, more than 30 percent of Iowa’s exports went to Canada and nearly 17 percent were shipped to Mexico, according to the governor’s office. The trade disputes, which largely include China, have been estimated to cost Iowa farmers $2.2 billion, according to an Iowa State University study.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement the deal is, “welcome news our farmers need as they bring in this year’s harvest and plan for 2019. Canada and Mexico are our first- and second-largest trading partners. This agreement brings much needed certainty to our producers and ensures access to these critical markets going forward.”
Tamara Nelsen, with the Illinois Farm Bureau, said the group is “thrilled to have all three parties in agreement” and is looking forward to learning more about market opportunities for dairy and agriculture products.
“Our next priority (is) assertive negotiations with China to try to resolve our issues with China,” Nelsen said. “China is critical, especially for soybeans. We also look forward to advancing trade with other countries.”
Agriculture economist Chad Hart, with Iowa State University, argued it remains to be seen what impacts the trade deal will have on the Midwestern economy. USMCA retains many of the agriculture trade conditions laid out under NAFTA, for example.
“It’s good news in that it creates some trade certainty for agriculture especially as we look at two of our major trading partners,” Hart said. “But the idea is that this is a new package. And it looks an awful lot like the old package. We had been seeing a very uncertain future of trade with both Mexico and Canada. Now we know what that pathway forward looks like. And it looks a lot like the pathway back.”
He said the biggest change for the agriculture economy will be more access to the Canadian dairy, poultry and egg markets, but “for everything else, it seems to be as it was. Corn, soybeans, hogs — those levels remain at levels we’ve had for the past 10 to 20 years.”
Several lawmakers and manufacturing groups voiced concerns because the agreement retains tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed in June. That means retaliatory tariffs on pork, ethanol and other agriculture products also remain in place.
Others, including Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, said they are waiting to hear more details before providing final judgement on the deal. Loebsack said in a statement Monday that “the devil will be in the details.”
“And while a number of positive details have emerged, many of the deal’s crucial details have yet to be worked out,” Loebsack said. “I will continue to monitor negotiations closely to ensure Iowa’s workers, farmers and manufacturing companies are protected and will continue to fight the offshoring of Iowa jobs.”
Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers, argued the “true test” of the new trade agreement will be “whether it protects and enhances opportunities for the U.S. workforce and leads to higher wages and benefits for UAW members and manufacturing workers who have suffered for far too long.”
While several details remain unclear and ratifying the deal is likely to stretch into next year, Ewoldt said the deal's announcement was the glimmer of hope he needed on a “cloudy, misty day,” on his rural Scott County farm.
“I think it’s great. Local dairy farmers here will be very happy. They’ve been suffering along with the guys growing soybeans,” Ewoldt said.
Corn and soybean prices were already boosted Monday following the trade deal announcement.
“We will likely see both Canada and Mexico pulling more U.S. product in right now,” Hart said. “We’re priced very competitively against the rest of the world, so our two biggest markets will not only continue to be in effect, but are growing. But we also have to remember the deal is not in effect yet.”