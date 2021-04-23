Utility announced plans for huge solar farm in eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa electric power provider has announced new plans for a huge solar farm in eastern Iowa.

The solar farm will be located in Linn County near Coggon and will provide 100 more megawatts of power to Central Iowa Power Cooperative members, cooperative CEO Bill Cherrier told television station KCCI.

Cherrier said the solar field will begin operations in 2022, and is projected to create 350 construction jobs at its peak.

News of the new project follows the utility’s construction of a more than 300,000-panel solar power farm south of Wapello. The 100-megawatt Wapello Solar Facility covering 800 acres in Louisa County began delivering power to the Iowa grid last month.

Cherrier said there’s a significant shift happening across the country from fossil fuel power generation to renewable-based power.

“We’re seeing wind and solar being some of the largest additions in capacity for utilities across the united states right now, so CIPCO is not going this alone," he said. “We see a lot of the other utilities in Iowa going in the same direction.”

This story has been corrected to show the solar farm project is in eastern Iowa, not northern Iowa.

