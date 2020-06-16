Vice President Pence talks about 'Great American Comeback' in visit to Iowa

"I wanted her to know firsthand how serious of a decision this was for us as a major employer in the state to care for the safety of our employees. That we would work to take care of those employees from a health care support standpoint and that we would look to reopen safely and return our team to work when the time was right," Happe said.

One employee at the event, Lydia Thompson, said that it was cool that Pence wanted to visit Forest City and see how people do things at Winnebago Industries. "I think Pence and President Trump are doing the best job they can and they’re doing a great job," Thompson said. Jonathan River, another employee at Winnebago, said he got to speak with Pence beforehand and called it "amazing."

Along with employees, there were also 50 nearby protesters marching down 335th Street and South Fourth Street in Forest City who could be heard during several of the quieter moments from Pence's speech.

What's going on

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been criticized for its handling of nationwide protests which were sparked by the deaths of black Americans such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. Trump himself has amplified conspiracy theories about protesters at individual events while also calling for stronger presences from police and the military.