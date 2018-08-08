DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled a Des Moines visit to promote tax cuts.

He is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center's grand ballroom. The doors open at 11 a.m. The event is being promoted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group established to support Trump's policies.

The speech is open to the public. Reservations can be made at the American First website .

Pence talked about taxes and other topics on July 11 when he visited Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments