Vice president's husband discusses hunger at Iowa Food Bank

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Des Moines food bank Monday as the Biden administration continued its effort to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Doug Emhoff, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Rep. Cindy Axne, an Iowa Democrat, toured the Food Bank of Iowa.

“Hunger is a real issue in this country. I saw it during the campaign all over the country," Emhoff said. Seeing food banks in action makes it possible "to talk about it a way that makes sense."

They walked among food boxes stacked almost as high as the 20-foot ceilings in a warehouse nearly as long as a football field. They also visited food bank volunteers packing mandarin oranges, milk, juice, ravioli, cereal bars and cereal to be packed in students' backpacks and taken home for weekends, said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book.

Book said the warehouse east of downtown Des Moines distributed food directly to about 5,000 people during a mass distribution event in April 2020, as well as sending it out to food pantries and other distribution channels.

Food needs accelerated as the pandemic caused businesses to close and people lost their jobs.