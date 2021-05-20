Video tip was key to solving 2018 Iowa slaying, deputy says

Bahena Rivera’s defense team tried Thursday to cast doubt on others who had initially come under scrutiny, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend and local residents who had been investigated because of their past behavior toward women.

Kivi said that Bahena Rivera was cooperative during their initial discussion on Aug. 16, 2018, and calmly denied knowing anything about what happened to Tibbetts. But the deputy recounted driving with Bahena Rivera and other law enforcement officials just four days later to the cornfield where Tibbetts’ remains were discovered.

Police say that Bahena Rivera led them to the body after a lengthy interrogation, although a judge ruled that those statements cannot be used at the trial because an officer had failed to read him his Miranda rights.

Bahena Rivera made additional incriminating statements at the scene that can be used, including that he had approached Tibbetts while she ran, fought with her after she threatened to call police, and remembered driving to the field where he left her bloody body.

Kivi acknowledged that investigators never found a murder weapon. An autopsy found that Tibbetts had died of stab wounds.