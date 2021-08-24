 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus tables Iowa school board's discussion on Indian mascot
0 Comments
AP

Virus tables Iowa school board's discussion on Indian mascot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — The Indianola School Board has tabled discussions about dumping the district’s Indian mascot to focus its attention on fighting the spread of coronavirus in school buildings.

The board decided at a meeting Monday to postpone acting on any mascot changes until after the November election, in which at least three board seats will be decided at the polls.

“This is not our priority,” school board member Carolyn Langenwalter said. “I’m not disagreeing that we should talk about it, but I think it’s something we delay until we get through the pandemic.”

The board’s decision comes as schools, cities and athletic teams across the country are changing or reconsidering mascots considered to be culturally insensitive.

Last year, the city of Indianola voted to remove Native American imagery from its city logo, including from police cars, badges and patches.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant panda celebrates first birthday with cake at the National Zoo in D.C.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News