VIRUS TODAY: Alabama governor extends face mask order

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: Nearly 54.1 million people, or 16.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC. Some 27.7 million people have completed their vaccination, or 8.4% of the population.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased from 77,579 on Feb. 17 to 63,675 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased from 2,044 on Feb. 17 to 1,835 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

POSITIVITY RATE: The seven-day rolling test positivity rate in the U.S. decreased from 5.3 on Feb. 17 to 4.2 on Wednesday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The top three states with the highest coronavirus positivity rates: Idaho (24.4%), South Dakota (22.6%) and Iowa (19.7%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY: