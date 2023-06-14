SIOUX CITY — The idea of American decline came up more than once as 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy conversed with a Sioux City crowd of about 84 people during a campaign stop at Knova's Carpets on Wednesday night.

A 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur from Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy said the "great nation" was being fractured by "woke-ism", "transgender-ism" and "COVID-ism"; threatened by China; stymied by the federal administrative state and experiencing a downturn in civic duty and pride.

"These are symptoms of a deeper vacuum of purpose and meaning. And I think that's an opportunity for us actually. It's an opportunity for us in the conservative movement to now level up," Ramaswamy said in front of a Vivek 2024 backdrop and buffered by rolled-up carpets on either side.

Ramaswamy, who would be the youngest president ever elected if he won in 2024, said one way to regain stable footing in unsteady political times is to focus on what can be considered true. (His campaign has multiple pieces of merch with the word "truth" emblazoned on them).

"God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. An open border is no border. Reverse racism is racism. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the best form of governance known to mankind. Capitalism is the best system known to lift people up from poverty," he said.

Energy

With respect to energy sources, the author of "Woke Inc." and "Nation of Victims" told those who turned out for his first stop in Sioux City that having an array of options is crucial to national security.

"Drill, frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear, biofuels are on the list," Ramaswamy said.

After the event wrapped, when asked about the prospect of using eminent domain to build a carbon capture pipeline, Ramaswamy said he was firmly against such an approach.

"Dead set against it," he said.

Three companies have planned to build carbon capture pipelines in the state of Iowa: Navigator CO2 Ventures, Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions. Navigator and Summit sought eminent domain authority from the Iowa Utilities Board to construct their pipelines. In 2023, the issue roiled factions of both the Democratic and Republican party in the state though the Iowa legislature was not able to pass a bill that would limit the use of eminent domain for such companies.

"I don't blame the people in Iowa, who respond to incentives created by the federal government. They're just doing what they're supposed to. I blame the federal government for creating flawed incentives in the first place. That's where I land," Ramaswamy said.

Education

The lone millenial candidate in the 2024 field drew on his age several times over the course of the hour-long engagement. He said those in his generation don't know what it means to be an American and that young people aren't interested in doing anything for a country they've been taught to hate.

A graduate of Harvard University and Yale University, Ramaswamy suggested the federal Department of Education was one party to blame for the beliefs of today's students. When he raised the prospect of shutting down the agency, which purports to have the smallest staff of any executive cabinet department, Ramaswamy got an immediate round of applause from the crowd.

"That is how you actually reform the administrative state," he said.

American nationalist

Early on in the proceedings, Ramaswamy, whose parents immigrated from India, unapologetically accepted the label of "American nationalist." Former President Donald Trump, one of Ramaswamy's opponents in the 2024 cycle, has talked about himself in such terms as well.

"Doesn't have to be a bad word," Ramaswamy said. "It means that we embrace the ideals of the American Revolution and we stand for a vision of what this country is. Ideals like free speech and open debate. That you're free to speak your mind as long as I get to in return."

While explaining his definition further, Ramaswamy touted the rule of law as an ideal and called out people who break the law when they come to America.

China

Some of Ramaswamy's sharpest criticism was for China and those who do business with the state Communist party.

"We depend on our enemy for our entire modern way of life," he said.

In Ramaswamy's telling, the East Asian nation's stranglehold of the U.S. came to be because American businesses repeatedly acquiesced to Chinese demands. He explicitly said executives such as Larry Fink (BlackRock), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase) and Elon Musk (Tesla and Twitter) did China's bidding by not standing up for American ideals while trying to access markets there.

"They've effectively turned themselves into Xi Jinping's circus monkeys," Ramaswamy said.

Doubt

Before branding himself as an "anti-woke" activist and declaring his candidacy, Ramaswamy said he had all kinds of doubts about the United States and whether or not the country would reign for several hundred years or a thousand years.

"I'm not on the other side of that doubt," he promised the crowd. "I'm in my place of conviction. We're a nation of doubt. (But) I think we can get through it, to the other side, to a conviction that's even stronger."