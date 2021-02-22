 Skip to main content
W. Iowa woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend
AP

  • Updated
DOW CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a Crawford County woman with murder in the Sunday night shooting death of her boyfriend.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. to a home in Dow City to check on a resident. When they arrived they found Jeremy Frank, 46, unresponsive and bleeding.

Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators charged Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City, with first-degree murder. She was identified as Frank's live-in girlfriend.

