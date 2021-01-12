WATCH NOW: Ho-Chunk group's video previews proposed $200M casino in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The Ho-Chunk Inc.-affiliated developers of a $200 million casino and hotel envisioned for the Lincoln Race Course released an early glimpse of their plans on Tuesday, showing off a gaming floor with slot machines and table games.

A 3D rendering from WarHorse gaming also features a hotel with rooms overlooking the horse track located southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Announced in a news release, the video provides aerial views of the complex and an interior view of the casino.

WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., is partnering with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association to operate casino gaming at tracks in Lincoln, at Horsemen's Park in Omaha and Atokad Downs in South Sioux City.

Ho-Chunk, based in Winnebago, is the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe.

