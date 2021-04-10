Waterloo barber: 'Younger self would probably laugh'

“It’s just time to give it back,” Burt said. “The community accepted me as a four-time felon, and I feel like I owe it back. No one talks to me about who I used to be. That person doesn’t even exist in my life anymore unless I bring him up. To me, that’s all love, and it’s gotta be reciprocated.”

Burt doesn’t consider himself the best barber — though he admits he might rank himself in the top tier. He focuses more on providing a conversation and vibe that makes clients feel comfortable. The bonds he builds have led to friendships between his kids and clients’ kids, he said.

“I believe I have a way to intellectually connect with people. It lifts spirits. You can get advice. We become counselors,” Burt said. “You build relationships that last forever.”

He spent about $25,000 in acquiring and renovating his store. That does not include travel and hotel costs for his trip to New York to pick up equipment, which left him with added car trouble. He is renting the space with a one-year lease but eventually hopes to buy the former dental office.

When he first toured the building, it was dark and dingy. But Burt said he saw the potential.