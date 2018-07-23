WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials in northeastern Iowa have requested that a city consider billing insurance companies for the cost of responding to crashes, fires and other emergencies.
Fire Chief Pat Treloar recently told Waterloo City Council members that the program would only target insurers and wouldn't seek to collect from those involved in the incidents when coverage is not available.
Treloar has proposed a contract with Fire Recovery USA, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. The California-based company would receive 20 percent of what it collects.
The proposed contract includes the fee levels for different responses, including $487 for a basic motor vehicle accident response and $1,461 when an extraction is made from a vehicle. A fire response would be $448 per hour for each engine on scene and $560 per hour for other trucks. Fire investigation would also be billed at $308 per hour.
The program doesn't include the department's ambulance service, which has long billed patients for services rendered.
Fire Recovery USA provides services to more than 900 fire departments in 42 states. The company has contracts with Waukee, Johnston, Grimes, Knoxville and Granger, Iowa, Treloar said.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs and Councilwoman Margaret Klein said they felt the program was worth a try. Klein also praised Treloar for "thinking outside the box."
"I support any outsourcing that can save the city of Waterloo both time and money," Klein said. "Chief Treloar has told us that if this does not turn out as we hope, the contract can be canceled with 30 days notice. With that easy out, it is worth a try."
No date has been scheduled for the City Council to vote on the proposal.
———
Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com