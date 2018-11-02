Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of manslaughter and child endangerment resulting in death for the 2017 beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.

The Courier reports that Walter Cordell Williams was convicted Friday in Black Hawk County District Court. The 24-year-old man faces more than 50 years in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction, which would have brought a mandatory life sentence.

Police said Williams called 911 on July 8, 2017, to report 4-year-old Jaheem Harris had accidentally drowned in a bathtub, but an autopsy showed the child had been so severely beaten that it caused fatal internal injuries.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

