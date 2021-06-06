Waterloo man hopes his toddler tables make others happy

This year Adams gave the House of Hope $180 and two toddler tables.

“They were really excited about it,” he said. “Especially the tables. They do a lot of work for kids too.”

With plenty of lumber on hand and a passion for helping others, Adams created the Treasures 4 Tots page on Facebook for those interested in purchasing toddler tables or chairs, or donating to local charities that “contribute to the global good.”

Adams has nailed down an efficient system for building. It takes him 15 minutes to build a table.

“Over time I learned how to make stops and jigs so I can make them faster. It cuts down on construction time so I can build more,” he said.

Adams is serious about spreading joy. He has altered his toddler table design for specific requests, including a design to accommodate a child in a wheelchair. The picnic table cost nearly twice the price to build and took more time than he typically spends on a table. But he charged the same as any other table.

“This is supposed to be open to everybody. When you do something for fun, you do it for fun,” he said.

Adams is prepared to build more furniture, but he’s sticking to his customer base.