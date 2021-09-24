Waterloo man sentenced in beating death of maintenance man

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a Waterloo man on Friday to up to 60 years in prison for the beating death of a 72-year-old maintenance man.

Judge Brad Harris sentenced Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with a dangerous weapon and other charges in the death of Johannes Rodenburgh, of Waterloo. He had initially been charged with second-degree murder.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Wise must serve at least 14 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Rodenburgh worked as a maintenance man at a Waterloo apartment complex, and in June 2018 he stopped by a unit to check a damaged door and talk with a tenant. Wise, who prosecutors said had kicked in the door, returned to the apartment and attacked Rodenburgh, beating and kicking him before slamming a child's bike down on top of him.

Rodenburgh was severely injured and died nearly a week later at a hospital.

