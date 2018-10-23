Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Replacing two corroded swimming pools could cost Waterloo taxpayers $11 million and force a public vote.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Waters Edge Aquatic Design presented Waterloo City Council members Monday with a conceptual design for a multi-featured pool and aquatic center at Byrnes Park and a large spray park at Gates Park.

The city hired the Kansas-based consultant last year to study how to replace the aluminum pools, which were built in 1981.

Waters Edge engineer Dave Schwartz says the Byrnes project would cost $9 million while the Gates project would cost $2.2 million. He says the projects will likely need a bond issue and public referendum.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City officials say the Leisure Services Commission will likely have public meetings to gather input before council members make a decision.

———

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments