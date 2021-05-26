Waterloo police identify man killed in weekend shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Davonta Sellers, 27, of Waterloo, died from his injuries in the early Sunday morning shooting downtown, police said.

Officers were called to the area where several bars are located just after midnight, police said. Arriving officers heard gunfire and saw several people running from the scene before finding Sellers on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Sellers was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police had not announced any arrests in the shooting by midday Wednesday and have not released details on what may have led to the shooting.

