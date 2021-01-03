Waterloo students enjoy teacher's book about curious kitten

While some children will “read anything,” she said, others don’t get excited about reading unless they find books that are just right for them. For a lot of students, “those beginning readers can be read so quickly” that they run out of options at their level. So for those who like to read about animals, her books add a few more possibilities.

What Brimm captured through photographs during Skye’s first three months with the family help to tell the stories that she was inspired to write.

“They love nonfiction books,” teacher Amanda Wagenhoffer said of her kindergarten class, which Brimm was reading to. “They especially love books about cute little animals.”

In addition, “We’re working on our sight words, and those books are full of words they feel they’ve mastered,” she said.

Brimm has been reading the books to kindergartners and, with a lot of variation in reading levels, some children that age can read them on their own. However, they are designed for slightly older students in first- and second-grades to read themselves.

The first one, “Skye Gets Surprised,” has 101 words. The other two are beginning reader chapter books, with about 100 words in each chapter. “Zip, Zoom, Zip” has three chapters and “Skye’s Life” has four.