‘We’re not going to let you hijack our message,’ black Iowa lawmaker says to violent protesters

DES MOINES — Iowa saw the best and worst of the George Floyd protests this past weekend.
In Des Moines, law enforcement officials and protesters knelt together in a sign of solidarity, ending one protest peacefully.
In Davenport, two people were killed and a police officer was injured as protests there turned violent.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa leaders held a press conference to express their willingness to listen to the peaceful protesters and condemn those who turned to violence.
One of the speakers was Ako Abdul-Samad, a black state legislator from Des Moines who spent much of the weekend in the thick of the Des Moines-area protests, working to ensure protesters’ voices were heard and that demonstrations did not turn violent.
Abdul-Samad spoke Monday from the very same Iowa Capitol grounds where on Saturday night he was cleaning pepper spray out of his eyes. During that protest, law enforcement officers used pepper spray to prevent demonstrators from approaching and potentially damaging the Capitol.
On Monday, Abdul-Samad said the peaceful protesters came with a mission to talk about justice, but a small minority of violent protesters “hijacked” that message.
“We knew we had to step in so these young people’s message could get across, but these individuals who hijacked it, a message has to be sent to them: We are all in this together. And we’re not going to let you hijack our babies, we’re not going to let you hijack our message, and that you need to take that out of Iowa,” Abdul-Samad said. “Because Iowans have come together to stand together and make sure that you can’t hijack what we have.”
The protests happened throughout the weekend and across the state — including in Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City — as demonstrators expressed their anger at the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes. More protests were expected Monday night in Des Moines.
Reynolds said she wanted protesters to know their message had been heard and that state leaders must work to “implement systemic change.”
“We want to be a part of that. We want to help drive that,” Reynolds said of her administration. “It’s going to be uncomfortable. I’ve not walked in your shoes. I don’t know what you’ve experienced. Help me understand what you’ve experienced and what we’re doing wrong so that we can get rid of those injustices and continue to lift everybody and give everybody the chance to be successful. This is a land of opportunity, and we need everybody to be able to have that same opportunity.”
Reynolds began the press conference by calling on Iowans to be united in grief and anger over Floyd’s death and in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.
She also said violence was not the answer to this or any problem.
“As the governor, I want all Iowans to know that I hear you. I hear your frustration. And I am committed listening and having a respectful dialogue about what we need to address the injustices that are felt by so many,” Reynolds said. “And that might mean having some very uncomfortable and eye-opening discussions. But they’re discussions that we must have if we’re going to bring about positive and impactful change.”
Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa and Nebraska chapter of the NAACP, said the protests showed that black Iowans wanted their voices to be heard. It shows why, she said, the Black Lives Matter movement is so important.
“It’s important that our voice is heard,” Andrews said. “You often hear people say black lives matter, and when you see that, you hear people say black lives matter over and over again. Why are they saying that? Because they need to be heard. They want to be heard. So what you’re seeing right now is simply an opportunity to take a microphone and make sure that they are heard.”
Saying the movement must progress from protest to policy to power, Andrews said she invites Iowans to join with the NAACP as the organizations works with state lawmakers on policy proposals.
Reynolds noted work her administration has done on criminal justice reform and pledged to accelerate that work while engaging community members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!