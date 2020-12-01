West Des Moines-based UnityPoint names new CEO, head of clinic operations

DES MOINES -- UnityPoint Health has appointed two new executives to oversee the health care system and its clinical operations.

Clay Holderman will become the new president and chief executive officer of the West Des Moines-based system, one of the nation’s largest health care providers. It includes 40 hospitals and more than 400 clinics across the Midwest.

He will take over the role in mid-February, officials said Tuesday.

Health system officials also announced that Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua has been named the president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Clinic and will oversee the health system’s clinics.

Holderman is the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, New Mexico’s largest health care provider, and has more than 20 years experience in investor-owned and not-for profit health systems.

He earned a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University and an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.

Among Holderman’s first priorities as president and CEO is to focus on workforce recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including team member and provider wellness, according to the announcement.