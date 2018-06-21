Western Iowa man charged with 40 counts in dog neglect case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man who operated a western Iowa dog kennel where three dog carcasses and dozens of malnourished dogs and puppies were found has been charged with 40 counts of animal neglect.
Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Young, who billed himself as a dog breeder and trainer, appeared in Pottawattamie County's District Court on Thursday to face the 36 simple misdemeanor counts and four serious misdemeanor counts. He was released on bond.
The dogs were discovered last month at Young Gunz Kennel, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Hancock.
Officials said the inside of the business was covered in animal urine and feces, and there was no food or water for the dogs.
Young's preliminary hearing is set for July 10.