GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old art teacher and track coach has been accused of groping a student in western Iowa's Mills County.

Court records say Christopher Irvin was charged Tuesday with felony sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse by a school employee. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A girl reported that Irvin groped her earlier this summer and had other sexual contact with her in April. The criminal complaints say the incidents didn't occur on district property.

The records say Irvin lives in Pacific Junction and works for the East Mills School District. The district superintendent didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

