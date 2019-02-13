SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College and Wayne State College will sign new articulation agreements Friday that allow WIT students to seamlessly transfer a wide array of associate degrees to earn a bachelor’s degree at Wayne State.
At a public ceremony set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at WIT's Sioux City campus, WIT President Dr. Terry Murrell and Wayne State President Dr. Marysz Rames will sign the new transfer agreements.
Thirty-one program articulations have been written, each laying out the pathway of courses and academic credits from the start of the WIT program all the way through to the completion of the WSC bachelor’s degree. These pathways will serve students and the WIT and WSC advisers working with the individual students on their plans of study.
Pathways from AAS to bachelor’s degree in technology include Accounting Specialist, Cyber Security and Digital Crime, Financial Services, Human Resource Management, Management, Mechanical Engineering, Network Administration and Security, Office Management, Technology Studies, and Welding Technology.
There is also an agreed pathway for WIT’s Video and Media Production AAS to WSC’s Mass Communication and Electronic Media bachelor’s degree.
Pathways for associate of arts degree programs to bachelor of science degrees include Elementary Education and Business Administration.
"Wayne State College has been a great partner over the years and we are looking forward to expanding our partnership to offer more opportunities to our students," Murrell said.
Rames added, “Wayne State is proud to work with Western Iowa Tech to provide a high-quality, accessible, and affordable pathway to a four-year degree. Our partnership will ensure that students in the region have the best options for following their passion and filling important roles in the workforce.”
Dr. Nicholas Shudak, dean of Wayne State’s School of Education and Counseling, noted high school students in Sioux City working through dual-credit and career academies with WIT will be able to continue their studies at the WSC Extended Campus in South Sioux City upon the completion of their AA in Education degree at WIT.