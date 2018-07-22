DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A brightly colored bicycle bearing shelves of books caught the eyes of passersby at the Dubuque Farmers Market earlier this month.
In fact, Caroline Koppes was so impressed by the Carnegie-Stout Public Library's new bicycle library that she quickly checked out a vegetarian cookbook.
"I didn't even know it existed," Koppes said. "That's why it's even more lovely."
The Telegraph Herald reports that Carnegie-Stout staffers have been rolling out their new bicycle library to area residents this summer, offering them the opportunity to check out books and DVDs at the bike's stops around town.
The new service aims to meet potential library patrons where they are and to raise awareness of what Carnegie-Stout has to offer, Library Director Susan Henricks said.
"We're trying to give people what they might be interested in, depending on where they're at, and introduce them to a different type of library service while also sharing what we have and what we have to offer," she said.
The custom-built, bright yellow bicycle has been making rounds in the area since June, stopping at the Dubuque Farmers Market, Mississippi Riverwalk and Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
The three-wheeled bike bears a large aluminum octagon that opens up to reveal shelves of books and DVDs. Its pilot, library assistant Evan Meyer, wears a fluorescent uniform designed for biking in the heat, along with a pink helmet.
Basically, it's hard to miss.
"It's a pretty interesting combination," Meyer said, laughing.
Library employees stock the bicycle with a selection of DVDs and general reading materials, including popular bestsellers that patrons otherwise might have to wait to check out.
They also add different materials depending on the bike's location. The farmers market stop included several recipe and gardening books, for example.
Patrons can check out materials from the bike library and can also sign up for a library card on the spot, Henricks said.
As of June 7, nearly 200 books and DVDs had been checked out from the bicycle library since June 11. Fifteen people had also chosen to get a library card or have their card renewed there, Henricks wrote in an email.
"It's unique, and we've had several folks really excited about what they were able to check out," she said.
The bike library is being funded by the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation and has cost about $8,000 so far, Henricks said.
Meyer said that other than a couple of people thinking he was the ice cream man, response to the bicycle library has been positive.
"Everybody just thinks that's a really cool idea, or that is so neat or (they) want to know the schedule," Meyer said.
While pedaling the bicycle can be heavy at times — the bike itself is around 100 pounds, plus books — Meyer said he enjoys the work.
"I'm happy to pedal around and get some sun while simultaneously being out in the public for the library," he said. "I think it's a double-win."
Koppes said after checking out a book at the Dubuque Farmers Market that she would absolutely check out more books from the bicycle library in the future.
"I like innovative things like this," she said.
Aggie Tauke also stopped to learn about the bike library this weekend. She said she thought it would be particularly beneficial for children because it is brightly colored.
"I just think we should encourage kids to use the library," Tauke said. "This is a good way to do it."
———
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com