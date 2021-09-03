White House urged to shutter privately run Kansas prison

The letter was signed by legal directors for American Civil Liberties Union affiliates in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, and by the heads of federal public defender offices for districts whose pretrial detainees are incarcerated at the prison.

They wrote that CoreCivic has tried to pressure government entities to keep the prison open by renewing or extending its contract with the U.S. Marshals Service or entering one with Leavenworth County that would allow CoreCivic to run the facility. The county declined CoreCivic's proposal, but the company has asked it to reconsider.

The White House has the opportunity to put meaning behind President Joe Biden's executive order regarding the closure of private detention facilities, the critics contend.

“We can think of few places worthier of immediate action than this facility, which has proven itself to be increasingly dangerous and incapable of upholding the constitutional of those imprisoned there,” they wrote.

In its statement, CoreCivic wrote that the ACLU aims to end all private prisons, and the company said its critics' letter contained bias throughout.

Neither White House spokeswoman, Emilie Simons, nor Leavenworth County Administrator Mark Loughry immediately responded to emails seeking comment about the matter.