Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man's death

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that vaccinated people make up just 10% of those being treated for the disease in the state’s intensive care units, even though 64% of Iowa adults have had the shots.

Most of those who are becoming very ill despite being vaccinated are elderly or have serious immune system issues, Dr. Patricia Winokur, a University of Iowa infectious disease physician and vaccine researcher, told the Des Moines Register.

Elderly people and those with certain health conditions may get less protection from vaccines, because their immune systems are less robust, Winokur said.

Their odds of staying healthy would be significantly higher if everyone around them also were vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said.

Experts say that’s why it’s important for everyone, including young, healthy people, to be vaccinated, wear masks indoors and take other precautions.

“I’d like to think our communities would protect each other,” Winokur said.

