TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales.
The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. In early October, it had crossed the Missouri River, walked across most of Iowa and was nearing the Mississippi River.
SIOUX CITY — Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.
Iowa’s College Savings plan upgraded to bronze; Republican challenger Roby of Davenport had criticized state treasurer for drop in rating
Morningstar analysts upgrades Iowa's college savings plan to bronze. Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith had criticized state Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald for a previous downgrade.
DES MOINES — Iowa schools must consider the requests of families with medically vulnerable students who wish to have teachers and classmates near the students wear face masks, a federal judge ruled this week.
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.
A Republican Iowa House member ousted in a June primary election by a fellow GOP lawmaker endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has returned the favor, backing Reynolds’ Democratic challenger.
The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.
Iowa Republicans are pushing for a “red wave." They're hoping to maintain their control of the governor’s office, the legislature and most of Iowa’s congressional seats. And they're hoping to add to it by taking statewide seats like attorney general and state treasurer from longtime Democratic incumbents. Gov. Kim Reynolds has held a strong lead in polls and in fundraising over her Democratic challenger. But recent polls have given Democrats hope that Mike Franken could unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Voters also will be asked to decide on a gun rights constitutional amendment.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate highlighted the operations conducted by his office that, he said, should convince Iowans their votes will be secure and counted accurately.
The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.