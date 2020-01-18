Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast

Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate I90/I94 in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits city during evening commute Friday, creating sloppy rush hour.
Nam Y. Huh
A worker clears a sidewalk on North Michigan Avenue during a snowstorm Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Chicago. A winter storm that has already caused trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City was expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and Midwest on Saturday and could dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast on Sunday.
John J. Kim
Travelers sit as they wait for their flight at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits city during evening commute Friday, creating sloppy rush hour. The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport — one of the nation's busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm.
Nam Y. Huh
Travelers sit as they wait for their flight at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits city during evening commute Friday, creating sloppy rush hour.
Nam Y. Huh
A pedestrian waits for a bus at a bus stop during a snow day in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a winter storm hits the city during evening commute Friday, creating a sloppy rush hour.
Nam Y. Huh
Heavy snow falls as people make their way home after work in downtown St. Cloud, Minn., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Dave Schwarz
A cow doesn't seem to mind the snow on its face as it eats hay at a farm near De Soto, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A new round of winter weather dumped several inches of snow across much of central and northern Iowa.
Bryon Houlgrave
A Streets and Sanitation snow plow works East Wacker Drive during a snowstorm Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Chicago. A winter storm that has already caused trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City was expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and Midwest on Saturday and could dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast on Sunday.
John J. Kim
Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate 190 near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. FAA orders ground-stop at O'Hare as winter storm hits Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
Traffic was rerouted on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near Adel, Iowa, after a semi truck jackknifed and took up both lanes of the freeway on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The accident was related to a winter storm, which dumped several inches of snow across much of central and northern Iowa.
Bryon Houlgrave
A group of people cross North Michigan Avenue during a snowstorm Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Chicago. A winter storm that has already caused trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City was expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and Midwest on Saturday and could dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast on Sunday.
John J. Kim
The National Weather Service says a winter storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend.
Officials in the US state of Iowa are urging people to use caution and stay indoors if possible as blizzard conditions continued to wreak havoc in northern and central parts of the state on Saturday.
A blizzard packing winds of 50 mph or more reduced visibility to near zero at the intersections of Interstate 94 and Interstate 29 in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Interstate 94 was shut down from Fargo to Bismarck, N.D., and Interstate 29 was closed from Grand Forks, N.D., to Sioux Falls, S.D. No travel was advised on secondary roads in states within the blizzard warning, which included parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
Jim Monk
Residents in Fargo, N.D., attempt to jump-start a vehicle with a dead battery in the middle of a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A blizzard warning was issued until Saturday evening for parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa as wind gusts approaching 50 mph made travel impossible in open areas and even difficult in the cities. Two roads in the city limits of Fargo remained closed because of low visibility and snow drifts.
Jim Monk
A semi tractor trailer remains jackknifed in the median of westbound I-80 near Newton, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2020, following a powerful winter storm. The winter storm that brought snow and sleet to the Midwest and Plains was creating travel headaches Saturday after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A semi tractor trailer remains jackknifed in the median of westbound I-80 near Newton, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2020, following a powerful winter storm. The winter storm that brought snow and sleet to the Midwest and Plains was creating travel headaches Saturday after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A semi tractor trailer remains jackknifed in the median of westbound I-80 near Newton, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2020, following a powerful winter storm. The winter storm that brought snow and sleet to the Midwest and Plains was creating travel headaches Saturday after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.
CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm that brought snow and sleet to the Midwest and Plains created travel headaches Saturday after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.
The storm system began moving through the Plains and Midwest on Friday, leading to trouble at airports in Chicago and Kansas City. It was expected to spread to the Northeast by Saturday evening.
Blizzard conditions with powerful winds were reported in some areas, and officials in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa were urging people to stay inside if possible on Saturday. They noted that blowing snow made it nearly impossible to see in some areas, making driving treacherous.
Officials in South Dakota shut down most of Intestate 29 and a 72-mile (115.87-kilometer) portion of Interstate 90 Friday night. Both highways were open Saturday afternoon, although no traffic was advised on those roads. Most of I-29 in North Dakota and a 200-mile (321.87-kilometer) stretch of I-94 remained closed. Farther west in Wyoming, officials closed down stretches of Interstate 80 due to the weather and as a precaution against travelers becoming stranded without services.
The danger on the roads was highlighted by dashcam video recorded from a delivery truck and made public by the Iowa State Patrol. The video shows a state trooper and a person who had been involved in a crash along Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs in western Iowa on Friday looking at the damage when another truck loses control on the slick interstate and barrels into the crash scene, barely missing the trooper and other man.
In Nebraska, the winter storm that pummeled the state Friday was blamed for at least one death on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Saturday. The patrol said the driver was killed Friday when the pickup he was driving spun out of control, crossed the median and slammed into a semitrailer. Nebraska troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents across the state. Most of those were to assist stranded motorists, but 55 were crashes, the patrol said.
In the Northeast, snow totals could reach a foot (30 centimeters) or more in parts of Vermont and New York state. But most areas in the region were expected to get just a few inches. On Saturday, snow fell from Buffalo to New York City as the storm tracked across the state.
On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport for several hours, and a plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport. The Chicago Department of Aviation reported about 200 cancellations at O'Hare on Saturday morning out of nearly 2,000 total flights, and the FAA said some flights were being delayed because of the weather.
After the storm, temperatures were expected to drop to the single digits and even below zero (-18 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Plains and the Midwest.
