With Iowa Legislature idle, tax swap on hold; Senate leader hopes K-12 education aid stands

Whitver said tax policy discussions would have to come after a budget blueprint is devised.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re still taking a wait-and-see attitude,” Schneider added.

“There are some policy bills that I think we would be able to finish with very little effort — bills that have already made it through the funnel deadline and might just be waiting for one chamber or the other to just pass and send down to the governor’s desk. There are a few bills like that,” he said.

“I’m sure this COVID shutdown is going to impact this fiscal year’s revenue and it also will have an impact on the next fiscal year revenue and that will help us determine whether or not we’re going to be able to move forward with any kind of a tax relief bill,” Schneider said in an interview last week. “I think we have to be prepared to maybe shelve it, but I don’t think that we necessarily can definitively say that that will be the case right now.”

Prichard said he expected legislators would want to address mental-health commitments and fund water quality elements of the governor’s proposed Invest in Iowa Act, but Bolkcom advised against proceeding with proposals to raise the state sales tax, cut income taxes or revamp the current method of funding mental-health care with property taxes.