With 2 months to go, presidential candidates target undecided Iowans

But Warren still has a formidable ground game in Iowa, an asset that likely will make her a major player in the race until the end.

Like Sanders, Warren talks regularly about structural reforms and creating a government and economy that work for all Americans, not just the wealthiest.

“Our democracy is broken. I get it, Rich people may own more shoes than you do, they may own more cars than you do, they may own more houses than you do. But they are not supposed to own a bigger share of our democracy than you do,” Warren said during an event on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. “We take that on. We fight that fight. We end the influence of money. We disrupt it. We get off our back foot and get on our front foot and then the whole world changes. ...

“We can beat back the big polluters. We can beat back the influence of the gun industry. But it’s got to start with not a nibble around the edge, not a, ‘Oh, let’s be polite to the rich folks.’ It starts with big, structural change.”

Joe Biden

The former vice president was the polling leader on the race in Iowa until mid-September. While his Real Clear Politics polling average his dived from a high of 28.5 to almost half that, he remains in the lead pack.