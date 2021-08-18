With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

“That is just the worst day that you can have in the emergency room as a provider to be taking care of a patient that you are totally helpless to give them what you know they need,” he said.

He said the delayed transfers can have dire consequences for patients, especially those who urgently need to see specialists, often available only in bigger hospitals, for issues such as strokes or heart attacks.

“Imagine being with your grandma in the ER who is having a heart attack in western Kansas and you are saying, ’Why can’t we find a bed for her?' We are watching this happen right in front of us. ‘This is America. Why don’t we have hospital bed for her.' Well here we are."

In Washington state, the 25-bed Prosser Memorial Hospital doesn’t have an intensive care unit, so it often sends critically ill patients elsewhere in the state. Hospital spokeswoman Shannon Hitchcock said Washington state hospitals are full, so Prosser patients are being sent as far away as eastern Idaho — 600 miles (965.61 kilometers) away.

Luke Smith, director of the Arizona Surge Line, which coordinates COVID-19 patient transfers for Arizona patients and offers advice to out-of-state hospitals, said people arriving at emergency rooms “are more acutely ill than we have seen historically.”