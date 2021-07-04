Without body cameras, Iowa State Patrol is an outlier among Iowa law enforcement

Mulvihill, a 2021 Norwalk High School graduate, is scheduled for a non-jury trial Aug. 16 on the serious misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to one year in jail.

The State Patrol also did not have body camera video of the April 9 fatal shooting of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff in Grundy Center. Other agencies that responded to the incident do have body cameras, but have declined to make video public during the pending criminal case of Michael Thomas Lang, charged with first-degree murder.

Body cameras, recording devices officers wear on their uniforms to document what they see and hear on the job, were used by about half U.S. law enforcement agencies in 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice reported in 2018.

About 90 percent of more than 200 Iowa law enforcement agencies that responded to a survey last fall about body camera use said their agencies had the cameras.

The survey was part of the “In Focus” series by the Iowa Newspaper Association and more than 30 Iowa newspapers, including The Gazette, that examines the use of police body cameras and access to police video in Iowa. This is the third article in that series.