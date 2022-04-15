 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — A young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week, officials there said.

Firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday, television station KCCI reported.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home, officials reported. Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials on Friday were still investigating the cause of the fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

