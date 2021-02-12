 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of driving others in killing pleads not guilty
View Comments
AP

Woman accused of driving others in killing pleads not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of driving three men suspected of firing a barrage of shots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party and killing a woman has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Thursday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Police have said Gutierrez drove 19-year-old Christopher Morales, 18-year-old Carlos Morales and 18-year-old Anthony Bauer to the house shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. The three men are charged with firing at least 27 shots into the house, where 20-25 people were at a New Year’s party, and killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Three others were wounded.

The three men have each pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm, and all three remain in jail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dancing Northern Lights illuminate Alaskan skies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News