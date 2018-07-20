Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CLARE, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a woman accused of killing a friend in central Iowa has been delayed.

The new trial starting date in Fort Dodge is Nov. 26 for 27-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, who's pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Her trial had been set to begin Aug. 7.

Authorities say she killed 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge, on or about Aug. 5 last year at Knigge's apartment in Clare.

Knigge was arrested Aug. 10 in Lafayette, Indiana, after she and Phillip Williams were pulled over in a stolen minivan. The 26-year-old Williams also is charged with murder in Gomez's death. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

