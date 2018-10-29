Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from her mother has pleaded not guilty in eastern Iowa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 50-year-old Corenna Marshall, of Sherrill, was arraigned last week on charges of fraudulent practices and of dependent adult abuse-exploitation. Her trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 18.

Authorities say Marshall held a power of attorney for her 78-year-old mother, Jeanne Marshall, of Dubuque. Investigators say bank records show that more than $21,000 was transferred to Corenna Marshall's account from her mother's account. Court documents say Corenna Marshall put her name on her mother's property but used her mother's account to pay a loan on the property.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

