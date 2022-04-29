 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Des Moines, police said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city’s east side, police. First responders found 14-year-old Ema Cardenas with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries.

Police said they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of Terra Jean Flipping, 38, of Des Moines.

Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. It was not clear Friday whether she had an attorney to represent her.

